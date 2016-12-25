Jewish Volunteers Fill In For Charity Workers On Christmas

DENVER (AP) — Denver area Jewish people are participating in a yearly Christmas Day effort to volunteer so Christians can celebrate the holiday.
An organization called JEWISHColorado says hundreds of volunteers will relieve employees of local charities and senior living facilities on Sunday so they can spend time with their families.
The effort is called the Christmas Mitzvah Project, and it has been taking place for more than two decades. Volunteers are doing social services projects at 17 sites, including hospitals, animal shelters and homeless organizations.
