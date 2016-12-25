High Wind Causes Problems In Boulder County

December 25, 2016 1:55 PM
Filed Under: Boulder, Boulder County

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Boulder County are dealing with problems resulting from strong wind gusts.

There were multiple reports coming in early Sunday afternoon of “downed power lines, trees, branches and debris on roads,” according to the sheriff’s department. A brush fire also broke out west of Longmont.

So far it’s not clear where the majority of the problems are happening, but authorities warned people traveling outside to be aware of the dangerous conditions.

A high wind warning is in effect until midnight along Colorado’s Front Range.

