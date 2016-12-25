Firefighters Battle Brush Fire Near Longmont In High Winds

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A brush fire broke out in windy conditions west of Longmont Sunday afternoon.
Approximately 30 firefighters were working on the fire, which was described as being 50 percent contained at 3:30 p.m.
The fire is located at 5400 Hygiene Road and it is not far from homes, but no evacuation order was sent out.
The wind gusts were averaging at 25 mph with gusts of 35 mph, and they were pushing the fire to the east.
It’s not clear how the fire started, but the flames were first spotted when a manure pile was seen on fire.
