Dogs In High Spirits As They Recover After Apparent Mistreatment

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating a possible animal cruelty case after they say a man dropped off two pit bull mix puppies in poor condition at the Denver Animal Shelter two weeks ago.

Denver Animal Shelter says the dogs, who they have named Wifi and Chicken Little, could barely stand when surveillance video caught an unidentified man dragging them into a night drop kennel on Dec. 11.

“They are pretty malnourished,” said Denver Animal Protection Sergeant Joshua Rolfe. “They have mange.”

Denver police are asking anyone who recognizes the man who dropped them off to contact them.

“Anytime you see a dog, or any type of animal, in a bad situation it pulls at your heart strings,” Rolfe said.

The shelter is working to help Wifi and Chicken Little put on some weight, but it’s not as easy as it may seem.

“We have to feed them slowly, because you can’t give a dog who’s in that state a lot of food at once,” said Rolfe.

Despite everything they’ve been through, the shelter says the pooches are in pretty high spirits.

“They’re very friendly dogs,” Rolfe said. “They usually come up to you and wag their tails.”

The shelter says with a good shot at survival, their next goal is to find justice for the animals.

Denver Animal Shelter says it could take months before both dogs make a complete recovery. It’s unclear if the dogs will be up for adoption anytime soon.

If you have any information that could help Denver police in the case, they ask that you give Crime Stoppers a call at (720) 913-7867.

Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.