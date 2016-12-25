Cornerback Kayvon Webster Injured On Special Teams Play

DENVER (CBS4) – Kayvon Webster, a captain on the Broncos special teams unit, is out for the rest of Sunday night’s game after sustaining a concussion in the second quarter on a kickoff play.
The cornerback lay on the field for several minutes with Broncos trainers after the play in which a Kansas City Chiefs player tackled him. He then got up and walked over to a cart where he was taken to the locker room.
After the play, Broncos teammate C.J. Anderson tweeted “Praying for my brother.”
A few minutes later the Denver Broncos said Webster will go into the NFL’s concussion protocol.