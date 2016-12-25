Broncos Must Win Sunday Night To Remain In Playoff Picture

KANSAS CITY (CBS4) – Heading into Sunday night’s game in Kansas City, the Broncos remain on the outside of the AFC playoff picture looking in.
Had the Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills things would have been different for Denver. But that didn’t happen.
The Dolphins remain in the driver’s seat for the final wild card spot in the AFC at 10-5. The 8-6 Broncos will have to root for the Patriots to beat Miami in their matchup next week.
If the Broncos lose to the Chiefs, they’re eliminated from the postseason.
Next Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game takes place in Miami at 11 a.m. The Broncos face the Raiders at 2:25 p.m. The Baltimore Ravens are also still in the hunt, too. See the full Week 17 NFL schedule.