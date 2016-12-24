Veterans Help Active Military Members Traveling During The Holidays

By Jeff Todd

(CBS4) – Veterans and active duty military were getting a Christmas treat in the terminal at DIA on Christmas Eve.

“I didn’t really know what it was I came and checked it out,” said Evan Wood, and A1C in the Air Force. “They paid for my meal and everything. They’re doing some great things for the holidays.”

The organization Boots 66 was formed to honor the native Coloradans killed while serving in the military. But on the day before Christmas and the day before Thanksgiving they try and reach traveling soldiers.

It’s called Operation SIT — “Service It’s Time” — according to Wesley Love with Boots 66.

“What we do is when veterans come home for Christmas we give them a meal if they need a meal, we give them a ride if they need a ride,” Love said.

“When you’ve served you know what it’s like to be traveling and gone and not be able to be around for holidays,” said Tim Davis with the Fallen Heroes Honored organization.

Several active duty members told CBS4 they couldn’t believe the generosity.

“It’s awesome, because so few people are doing anything for the military now,” said Calvin Hyland, who serves in the National Guard.

“They’ve served and they’re continuing to serve the active duty. It’s just great to see around the holidays with these guys helping out still,” said Wood.

This is the second year Boots 66 has set up at the airport and members say they won’t stop this tradition.

“It’s very humbling because we’ve walked in their shoes and the reaction we get from them, they’re just very thankful,” said Davis.

“This is an annual thing because the vets are still coming home,” Love said.

To find out more about Boots 66 or to donate money to help, visit their Facebook page. For more on the Fallen Heroes Honored program visit fallenheroeshonored.org.

