Shoplifting Suspect Had Young Girl With Her

DENVER (CBS4) – A store owner is claiming a mother shoplifted hundreds of dollars’ worth of high-end items just days before Christmas, with what apparently was her young daughter alongside.

“It doesn’t happen often and it really shocked us when it was a mom and a daughter,” said Lance Waddill an owner of Performance Cycle of Colorado.

Waddill said Thursday morning employees found the tags to some items and that sparked an investigation. They believe a woman came into the store, spending about 30 minutes shopping, before leaving without purchasing anything.

“It looked like she was really interested in some jackets and pants but she didn’t end up taking those. Really high end motorcycle gloves, she stole a women’s pair and a men’s pair, they’re mostly for road racing sport biking applications,” he said.

The gloves retail for over $175 each. Surveillance video shows the woman and her daughter heading into a fitting room for about six minutes.

“Clipped off the security tags with her daughter in the dressing room,” Waddill said.

“Hopefully somebody has some sort of information to get our gloves back and to punish her for teaching her little kid how to steal. The little daughter had her Barbie doll in her hand. They left and got in her pretty brand new Subaru.

“It’s pretty disappointing right before Christmas.”

Anyone with information or recognizes the suspect is urged to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 720-874-4020.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.