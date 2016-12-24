It’s The Holiday Season, And Health-Wise, The Deadliest Time Of Year.

By Dr. Dave Hnida

(CBS4) -As the saying goes, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”

But the week between Christmas and New Year’s is also the deadliest.

For years, we documented a spike in death rates over the holiday week, especially from heart attacks and strokes. And, we always thought that cold weather had a lot to do with it.

Turns out, it’s more than the chill of the season.

A study out of New Zealand looks at deaths during the time around Christmas and New Year’s and found a definite spike constantly over the 25-year study period. What makes this significant is pretty obvious when you stop and think about it— the weather down under is summertime during the holidays.

So something else is going on. Like what?

Tops on the list, there is the obvious hustle, bustle, and rushing to shop, travel, and have get-togethers with family and friends. You pour out a lot of hormones that raise blood pressure and cause hearts to work harder.

There’s also the pressure of family especially if family time is not necessarily the most relaxed of times (think of all of those grievances that are aired as a part of “Festivus”, even if you’re not a Costanza).

Extra imbibing can cause problems, particularly since alcohol can raise blood pressure, pulse, and cause irregular heart rhythms.

Your diet gets puts you through a culinary-coronary stress test with all of those large meals and goodies. Especially true when remember that you have a tendency to form more blood clots during the three hours after a fatty meal.

Pile on some money stress as you try to grab those perfect presents.

Then there is the issue of medical care. Something pops up when you’re out of town, your doctor is not around. And even if you are in-town, offices and clinics are typically closed, and hospitals are typically understaffed. Plus, in the middle of the holidays, we’re much more likely to blow off that weird indigestion or chest discomfort.

The reasons seem as long as your gift buying list.

So perhaps it’s a good idea to make sure that you don’t become a statistic of the season. Get your rest. Get your exercise. Get your quiet time. And choose your food and beverage wisely.

After all, we’d all like to see you around for next year’s holidays.

