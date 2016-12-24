Climbing Accident Redefines Relationship Between Mom, Son

By Britt Moreno

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a birthday tragedy. Austin Layne watched as his mom lost her footing while rock climbing and fell 60 feet into Clear Creek Canyon. It’s an image he cannot forget, but it’s the way his mom is getting back up that has changed his life.

Single working mom Chris Layne knows hard work all to well. Her determination is stronger than ever now as she learns to sit up and turn over. She is trying to regain a sense of motion and control over her lower body.

A couple months ago Austin, his mom Chris and his friends went rock climbing. That is when Chris fell 60 feet and could not move.

Austin relied on his Eagle Scout training and stabilized her body before Flight for Life got there. He has not left her side since.

“It’s been tough. I can’t believe how well mom is handling it. Her spirit is a lot better than mine and she is the one who is hurt,” said Austin.

If Chris’ perseverance is measured by the smile always on her face then she sure has a lot.

“What’s done is done and now I just have to move forward and now I have to work on my ability to walk again,” she said.

She is a positive force at Craig Hospital where she has been in rehab since the accident.

“I took her for granted until this happened. She does so much for us and she loves us so much you don’t realize how much of an athlete she is and how hard she works.”

Austin has started a GoFundMe account for his mom because he wants to garner funds and help to make sure their home is wheelchair ready when Chris is released from Craig.

He is very grateful to the community who has so generously donated. He hopes to be accepted into the Air Force Academy and become a part of the Search and Rescue Team, so that he can give back.

