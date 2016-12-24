Christmas Trees Given Out To Families In Need

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – Businesses are teaming up this Christmas to make the holidays a little brighter for families in need.

Workers and volunteers at the Reindeer Ranch tree lot at 6th & Clarkson in Denver were giving away trees on Saturday to people who couldn’t afford them.

One family who showed up for a donated tree had a touching story.

Years ago, Carolyn Blake spiritually adopted an orphan in Romania.

“It can be a pretty tough place for people who don’t have families,” Blake said.

She was not able to bring the orphan, named John, to the United States, so she and members of her family spent time with John in his native country.

“I stayed there for quite a while and helped him grow up,” Blake said.

It was going to be a cold Christmas this year for John, now 25. His income was not enough this month to keep his utilities turned on.

“Thinking of our friend on the other side of the planet, in the dark, freezing, no heat, no electricity. I can’t bring myself to spend money on those of us who are already fortunate enough to have the comforts of a warm home,” said David Slaydon, Blake’s son.

For that reason, Blake, Slaydon, and Slaydon’s son Tobias pooled their money together, forgoing gifts and decorations this Christmas to help John stay warm.

“Our Christmas can wait,” Tobias added.

Thanks to Reindeer Ranch, their Christmas will now be a little merrier.

“I found out (Reindeer Ranch) was donating trees today, so here we are. So, see, it all gets passed around, doesn’t it?” Blake said.

“There really is nothing better to describe the Christmas spirit than giving,” said Doug Brown, owner of Reindeer Ranch.

Brown is in his fifth year of donating trees on Christmas Eve to those without the means to buy one.

“If we all took these small steps, our world would be a much better place,” Brown said.

The company was also giving a portion of proceeds from the sale of its handmade wooden reindeer and snowmen to Urban Peak, an organization supporting homeless youth in Denver.

“(Proceeds) will go to providing supportive case management services to those youth, three meals a day, as well as any supplies that they need when they come in at the youth shelter,” said Joshua Zmroczek, a spokesperson with Urban Peak.

Reindeer Ranch staff members had decided to extend the event’s hours until 7 p.m. Saturday so that anyone in need without a tree had the opportunity to come by and take one home.

