Broncos Could Face Carr-Less Raiders In Final Regular Season Game

December 24, 2016 6:00 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Derek Carr

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos know they most likely have to win out to have a realistic shot at the playoffs, and their game next week looks a little different now that Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has broken his fibula.

Carr broke the bone when he was sacked in the fourth quarter of the Raiders 33-25 win over the Colts in Oakland on Saturday afternoon.

Backup quarterback Matt McGloin took over for Carr with the Raiders leading 33-14. Raiders Coach Jack Del Rio said Carr is out “indefinitely” after the injury.

The Broncos lost their first game against the Raiders this season by a score of 30-20. In that matchup in Oakland, Carr completed 20 of 31 passes for 184 yards.

