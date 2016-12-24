Teen Critically Hurt In Shooting, 15-Year-Old Faces Assault Charge

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 14-year-old boy who was shot inside a home in Littleton on Friday afternoon is fighting for his life, and a 15-year-old is in custody in the case.

The teen who was hurt was described as being in critical condition on Saturday morning. That’s the word from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, who also said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of 1st degree assault.

Deputies found the injured teen at the home, which is located near the intersection of West Bowles Avenue and South Simms Street. He was taken immediately to the hospital.

The 15-year-old suspect allegedly fled from the scene and was taken into custody by deputies a mile away near Dakota Ridge Apartments.

“We do know that the two teenage boys knew one another, that possibly they were good friends,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s spokesman Mark Techmeyer.

Investigators say they have conducted several interviews in an attempt to figure out what led to the shooting. They said Friday night it’s unclear so far if the shooting was accidental or intentional and it wasn’t immediately clear if any adults were home at the time.

Neighbors CBS4 interviewed said they are hoping for the best after the incident.

“It’s very shocking and surprising,” one neighbor said. “I hope that the boy that was injured comes out of this okay.”