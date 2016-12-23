Postal Carrier Delivers For Man Stranded In The Cold

By Karen Morfitt

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Boulder postal carrier is said to go far beyond simply delivering the mail this holiday season.

Adrian Helwig has worked for the United States Postal Service for nearly 32 years. On Dec. 5 the Boulder County sheriff says he helped rescue a man he found stranded in the cold.

“This was 8 p.m. it was about 20 degrees outside,” Carrie Haverfield with the sheriff’s office said. “It was cold, it was windy, the gentleman was not dressed for the conditions.. So it could’ve had a very bad ending had Adrian not heard his cry for help.”

Helwig had just finished his route, about 12 hours of work when he was asked to help a coworker finish the rest of the days deliveries.

“I had only about four stops left and it’s curbside delivery. I drive my vehicle; I have to jump out put the mail in the rogue mailbox,” Helwig said.

That’s when he says he heard someone calling out for help in the dark.

“I jumped out, went up to the house and next to the garage there was this elderly gentleman. He was propped up against the garage door. He had fallen … he couldn’t get up … he couldn’t walk,” he said.

The 86-year-old man had been outside for more than two hours.

“I got him up … kind of put him in a bear hug and basically dragged him into the house,” he said.

Helwig called 911 and waited until help arrived. The man was rushed to the hospital and has since made a full recovery.

Helwig is now being called a hero but he says it’s just part of the job and believes anyone of his colleagues would do the same thing.

“A lot of these people are really concerned about their people, you know the residents,” Helwig said.

The sheriff’s office will awarding Helwig a special commendation for his heroic efforts.

