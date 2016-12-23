Paralyzed Detective Discharged From Rehabilitation Hospital

December 23, 2016 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Craig Hospital, Dan Brite, Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff

DENVER (AP) – A Douglas County sheriff’s detective who was shot and paralyzed from the waist down has been discharged from a hospital that specializes in spinal cord injuries.

Dan Brite’s wife and daughters were with him Thursday as he left Craig Hospital.

Dozens of others including police officers and firefighters stood along the street as the family headed home.

Brite was shot in the chest while responding to the home of a suicidal man in September.

Detective Dan Brite (credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The man fired at officers and bystanders before he was shot and killed by another officer.

Brite was released from a local hospital in October and sent to Craig Hospital for rehabilitation.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Brite is committed to walking again someday.

