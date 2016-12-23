Latest Forecast: Sunny And Mild Saturday, Maybe Snow Showers Sunday

By Ed Greene

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunny skies kept temperatures on the milder side, especially downtown where we reached 58 degrees. The airport only managed 49 degrees for the official high for the day, but that was still 7 degrees above the normal high of 42.

More of the same for Saturday as we climb back into the 50s under mostly sunny skies. There will be an increase in clouds for the west and mountain areas with snow developing. A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Storm Watch are out for the western mountains from 6pm Saturday until midnight Sunday, for up to 16 inches on new snow. Some of that moisture – snow or rain mixed with snow – could push through the metro area, probably very late Saturday night on early Sunday morning – and it won’t be much – some won’t see any at all – but it will turn cooler with a high for Christmas Day in the upper 30s. We also have a High Winds Watch out for the front range foothills from 6am to 6pm Sunday with gusts possibly to 75mph or stronger.

As we look ahead to Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll start to warm it up again with plenty of sunshine: upper 30s on Monday, mid to upper 40s on Tuesday and right around 50 for Wednesday.

Watch Ed Greene forecasting the weather on CBS4 newscasts at 5, 6, 6:30 and 10 p.m. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @EdGreeneCBS4.