3 Dead In Wrong Way Crash In Southern Colorado

December 23, 2016 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Colorado State Patrol, Interstate 25, Pueblo, U-Haul

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – Three people are dead after a pickup truck going the wrong way on Interstate 25 in southern Colorado crashed head on into another vehicle.

The Colorado State Patrol says a 71-year-old man from Washington driving a Ford 150 with a U-Haul trailer was headed southbound in the northbound side of the highway near Pueblo Thursday night when he collided with a GMC Jimmy. The crash killed the drivers of the pickup and the Jimmy, a 51-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, along with a boy traveling with her.

Their names haven’t been released yet.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

