Wyoming Upsets No. 15 Colorado Women

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – Liv Roberts tied her career high with 21 points and had 11 rebounds and Marta Gomez scored 11 of her season-high 19 points in the final three minutes to lead Wyoming to an 82-75 victory over 15th-ranked and previously unbeaten Colorado on Wednesday night.

With Wyoming (8-3) leading 74-69, Roberts made a steal, was fouled and made both free throws for a 76-69 lead with 28 seconds left before Gomez made six free throws.

The Cowgirls took the lead for good in the third quarter and had a 10-point lead on a couple occasions in the fourth quarter, the final time at 67-57 on two Roberts free throws with 3:49 left. From there, Kennedy Leonard scored all 17 of Colorado’s points to keep the Buffaloes (10-1) within reach.

Leonard finished with 29 points, two shy of her career high.

The last time Wyoming beat a ranked team was on Jan. 13, 2010, a 66-51 victory over No. 22 TCU.

