Rockies Promote Duane Espy To Hitting Coach

December 22, 2016 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Bud Black, Clint Hurdle, Colorado Rockies, Darren Holmes, Duane Espy, Ian Desmond, Jeff Salazar, Ron Gideon, Steve Foster, Stu Cole, Tony Diaz

DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Rockies promoted Duane Espy to hitting coach, his second stint in the role for the team.

Espy was one of several coaches manager Bud Black announced Thursday in filling out his staff for 2017. The 64-year-old Espy spent last season as the hitting coordinator for the Rockies’ organization. He also was Colorado’s hitting coach from 2003-06 under Clint Hurdle.

In addition to Espy, Black added assistant hitting coach Jeff Salazar and first-base coach Tony Diaz. Last month, Black brought in Mike Redmond as his bench coach.

Others on Black’s staff include: pitching coach Steve Foster, bullpen coach Darren Holmes, third base coach Stu Cole and coach Ron Gideon, who will initially be working with Ian Desmond as the All-Star outfielder makes the transition to first base.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia