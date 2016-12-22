Latest Forecast: Areas of Snow With Lots Of Cloud Control

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – On the weather map we are watching a big, closed low pressure system off the coast of southern California. This spinning storm is bringing in tons of tropical moisture into the southwestern corner of the nation. This moisture is making into Colorado making for a cloudy day in Denver and a snowy day in the mountains.

There are Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for the southwestern mountains through Friday morning. Some more snow prone spots may see close to a foot of snow or more.

For the Denver metro area this California system will be pushing lots of clouds our direction and there is a slight chance for a few late day flurries or drizzle. Then, we go into a warming trend for Friday and Saturday. It still looks like we may see a brief shot of flurries or rain mixed with snow on Christmas morning. But, with temperatures warming into the low 40s it will be hard to get much going.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!