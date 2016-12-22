New HOV Lane Rules Require An Additional Passenger

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Your car may soon become a bit more cramped if you plan to use HOV lanes for free.

Starting Jan. 1, thousands of drivers along Interstate 25 and U.S. 36 will have to add one more passenger to carpool for free.

“It saves about 10 minutes on my commute into the city,” said carpooler Tyler Scott.

Scott uses HOV express lanes to carpool downtown twice a week.

HOV 2+ will switch to HOV 3+, requiring one driver and at least two passengers per car.

“We wanted to make sure that people who pay for those lanes are getting what they paid for,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Communication Manager Megan Castle. “They’re getting a reliable travel time.”

CDOT also wants to make sure the roadways continue to pay for themselves.

“We need to pay for the cost of adding this infrastructure, and the ongoing cost to operate and maintain it,” Castle said.

CDOT is offering solutions to those who may be in need of another option on their website, including links to RTD, carpool organizations, and Uber and Lyft.

While some drivers think HOV 3+ will cut down on congestion, others say the law won’t stop drivers from abusing the system.

“I see it all the time, guys and gals who don’t have passengers and they’re using the HOV lane to get into work on time,” Scott said.

Drivers could face a $250 fine if caught with an HOV violation.

