Teens Accused Of $20,000 Worth Of Damage At Rental Home

By Dillon Thomas

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two teenagers in Boulder County have been charged with several felonies after the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said they caused more than $20,000 in damages to a mountain rental home.

Coy Theodore Christ Jacky, 18, and a 17-year-old female were charged with felony criminal mischief, first-degree felony criminal trespass, and alcohol-related charges. The duo is accused of throwing a Halloween-weekend party at a rental home west of Jamestown.

The property was booked off a popular website which hosts rental properties across the nation.

According to the son of the homeowner, she was out of state after the death of a family member when the party occurred.

Detective David Salaman told CBS4 the she was notified of the party by a friend.

“The neighbor called her and informed her there was a large party at her house,” Salaman said.

The homeowner called the sheriff’s office to report the party, as it violated the rental agreement Jacky allegedly agreed to.

Salaman said more than 200 teenagers were at the party when deputies arrived. The underage consumption, and damages, were done by students from several high schools across Boulder County, according to Salaman.

“(Deputies saw) damage to the flooring, furniture, walls, tile, and countertops,” Salaman said.

When the homeowner returned, she found more than $20,000 in damages to the property. Photos showed broken tables, bathroom fixtures, tile, and stained lamp shades.

Some of the most significant damage, according to Salaman, was done to the hardwood floors. Salaman said spilled alcohol soaked into the wood floors, deteriorating the finish.

Due to the extensive amount of damage the two teenagers were arrested.

“Once you reach a certain threshold, like above $20,000, it is Felony 4 (offense),” Salaman said.

Salaman said parties can often grow out of control, eventually causing damage as seen in this case. Salaman said the high school party was not the first one the department has busted at rental homes in Boulder County.

The homeowner’s son told CBS4 the rental property was his mother’s primary source of income. He said his mother’s main residence was claimed by flooding in 2014, and the rental property was how she made money to pay for expenses.

While Jacky, and the teenaged female, are processed through the court system, detectives said they hoped the investigation would help the homeowner fix the property.

“One of the biggest priorities is the owner of the house needs to be compensated for all that damage,” Salaman said.

