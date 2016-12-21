Investigators: Teacher’s Assistant Had Sex With Boy Twice In Parking Lot

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A teacher’s assistant in Greeley has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Police told CBS4 that Jerica Enriquez is accused of assaulting a teenage boy at Jefferson Junior High School in the Greeley-Evans School District 6.

Enriquez, 24, worked with special education students but the student in question was not among that class. District staff say she never worked with this student in an official capacity.

Court documents reveal an inappropriate relationship with at least one student, including sharing nude photos with the 14-year-old boy.

Some staff members told investigators they were unsure of the interactions Enriquez had with some students.

Police first started looking into the case in early December after they were tipped off about a possible case of sexual assault.

Interviews with students led police to search cellphones that had pictures of Enriquez with a student and a nude selfie she sent to a teenage boy.

One student said he messaged Enriquez on an app and asked for a nude picture. He said at the time he did not expect to actually receive one and thought of it as a joke. But he told police she sent a picture to him.

Investigators also learned that one boy had sex with the teaching assistant twice. Both times were after school, inside Enriquez’s car that was at a park in Greeley.

Bond was set by a judge on Wednesday for $100,000. She will be back in court in early January.

Enriquez remains in custody and is on unpaid administrative leave. She was hired by District 6 in Aug. 2011.