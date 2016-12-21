Skier Dies After Hitting Tree At Breckenridge

December 21, 2016 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Alpine Alley, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Kevin Pitts, Longmont

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A man from Longmont died after he struck a tree while skiing an advanced run at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Kevin Pitts crashed on Alpine Alley, a black run, on Monday afternoon, according to the Summit Daily. He died a short time later at the hospital. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

His wife and two teenage children were with him at the ski area.

Pitts would have turned 49 years old on Dec. 28. His is the first snow sport death in Colorado so far this season.

