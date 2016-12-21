Oscar Contenders Screened In Aspen During Holidays

December 21, 2016 7:33 AM
Filed Under: Academy Awards, Academy Screenings, Aspen, La La Land

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — People visiting Aspen during the holidays can catch up on movies considered to be leading contenders for the Oscars.

Starting Wednesday, over 20 films including “La La Land”, “Manchester by the Sea” and “Fences” will be shown during Aspen Film’s 25th annual Academy Screenings.

The series is aimed at vacationing Oscar voters but the screenings are open to everyone. Academy members get in for free but movie tickets for the general public are $20. It runs through New Year’s Day.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia