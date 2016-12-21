Oscar Contenders Screened In Aspen During Holidays

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — People visiting Aspen during the holidays can catch up on movies considered to be leading contenders for the Oscars.
Starting Wednesday, over 20 films including “La La Land”, “Manchester by the Sea” and “Fences” will be shown during Aspen Film’s 25th annual Academy Screenings.
The series is aimed at vacationing Oscar voters but the screenings are open to everyone. Academy members get in for free but movie tickets for the general public are $20. It runs through New Year’s Day.
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)