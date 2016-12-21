Miles Scores 22, Leads Northern Colorado Past Riverside 77-61

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) – DJ Miles matched his career best with 22 points, Chaz Glotta had four 3-pointers and 15 points and Northern Colorado defeated UC Riverside 77-61 on Tuesday night.

Miles made 9 of 12 shots to reach 22 points for the second-straight game and had his third 20 point game in the last four. Ibrahim Sylla and Jordan Davis added 12 points apiece for the Bears (4-7 with Davis getting seven assists.

Gentrey Thomas had 13 points for the Highlanders (1-7), who lost their fifth straight.

Miles had 15 points in the first half as Northern Colorado opened a 36-28 lead. The Bears then shot blitzed the Highlanders in the second half to finish at 53 percent for the game, including 10 of 22 behind the arc. Gotta had a 4-point play to cap an10-0 run to lead by 25 with 5:05 to play.

