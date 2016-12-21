It’s ‘Uncharted Waters’ After Elector Defies Colorado Law

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – The case of a renegade elector is now being reviewed by the Colorado attorney general for potential criminal charges.

On Wednesday the Secretary of State’s Office said it has passed along Micheal Baca’s illegal voting in the Electoral College.

“When you vote as an elector, you’re acting as a representative for the people of Colorado. Colorado law is very clear — you must vote as Colorado voted,” Secretary of State Wayne Williams said on Monday.

The state released two documents showing Baca signed an oath saying he would follow Colorado’s popular vote. Then his official ballot for the Electoral College shows he crossed out Hillary Clinton’s name and appeared to write John Kasich, the Ohio governor.

“We’re going to wait and see if charges will be filed. At this point they have not been. He has not been arrested. We’re sort of in uncharted waters,” Baca’s attorney Jason Wesoky told CBS4’s Tom Mustin on Monday right after the vote.

“As we do with every referral our office receives, we will review it and make an appropriate determination,” the Attorney General’s Office told CBS4 in a statement.

