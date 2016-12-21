Latest Forecast: Cooler Today…Maybe a Snow Shower for Thursday

By Ed Greene

DENVER (CBS4) – The first day of winter turned out to be one of those “upside-down” days: our high officially at the airport came at 2:29AM and when we recorded 53 degrees. Then the cold front pushed through and the temperature kept falling until we reached our low for the day of 29 – but that came at 4:24 this afternoon! For Thursday the chilly weather will stay with us, so look for a high only near 40. We might also see a few isolated snow showers over the greater metro area. That is because of a storm system moving into our state from the southwest and that has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning for the southwestern mountains for up to 16 inches of snow. Now, all the mountains will see snow from this next system, but because of the direction from which it is coming, the southwestern mountains should see the heaviest of the snow.

In Denver, Friday will be partly sunny with a high into the lower 50s, then on Saturday – you’re final day for that last minute shopping – the weather will cooperate with mostly sunny skies and a high back in the low 50s.

Then we will look to our next system coming from the west which will also bring snow to the mountains and maybe some scattered snow showers for the greater metro area on Christmas Day…and the high will be a chillier 38.

Monday we’ll return to sunny skies with a high in the mid to upper 30s…and we’ll stay with sunny skies on Tuesday but warm into the mid 40s.

