Implosion In Casino Town Might Be A Great Bet

BLACK HAWK, Colo. (CBS4) – After the smoke and dust settled in Black Hawk on Wednesday morning, there was only a pile of rubble where a parking structure once stood.

What took six weeks to rig took only seconds to come down.

The Monarch Casino’s parking garage was destroyed at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to make room for a new 23-story luxury gaming resort and spa.

“If you build it they will come,” said Monarch Casino COO David Farahi.

Main Street was closed for several hours during the preparation, implosion and cleanup.

Crews used more than 300 pounds of explosives to bring that parking deck down.

The new hotel will be open by 2018 if all goes according to plan.

“The casino industry employs around 2,000 or more people in our county; and when you consider we have about 6,000 people who live up here, it a pretty important part of our economy,” said Linda Isenhart, Gilpin County Commissioner.