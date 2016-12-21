Frontier Delivers Luggage To Passengers

December 21, 2016 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Denver International Airport, DIA, Frontier Airlines

DENVER (CBS4)– Frontier Airlines canceled 20 percent of its flights at Denver International Airport on Wednesday. The airline also started delivering luggage to its passengers.

The airline told CBS4 that about 500 bags were delivered on Wednesday and all customers should have their bags by the end of the day Thursday.

The luggage belonging to hundreds of passengers had been lost or piling up at DIA since Saturday when Frontier canceled hundreds of flights due to a snowstorm that hit on Friday night.

