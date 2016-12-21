Broncos To Spend Christmas In Kansas City With ‘Other Family’

By Mark Haas

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos won’t be home for the holidays this year, instead they’ll spend Christmas in Kansas City, on the road with their football family.

“We will have a gift exchange on Saturday,” said linebacker Todd Davis. “And then Sunday we will get that win and it will be a great Christmas.”

“We have a dinner planned for the guys on Saturday with them being away from family,” said Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak. “But it is an honor to play on Christmas.”

Most of the Broncos are embracing the spirit of the season.

“I always wanted to play a Christmas Day game,” said linebacker Shaq Barrett. “Something I’ve looked forward to for a long time.”

“It will be fun,” added Davis. “I always used to watch the Christmas games, so hopefully I’ll make some plays so my mom will be proud.”

But there’s at least one “grinch” in the Broncos locker room.

“I wish the game was a different day,” said safety Darian Stewart. “Or at least during the day so we could get home to family. But it is what it is. It’s Christmas Day and we have to go play.”

And the holiday season can be stressful, and sometimes families fight.

“I haven’t met one family that doesn’t argue,” said Stewart.

A post-loss argument last Sunday between Aqib Talib and Russell Okung was still a hot topic on Wednesday.

“I think it was too big a deal. I argue with my mother and she still makes me breakfast,” said Talib. “I think they (media) made too much of it. But you all (media) needed a story. You didn’t want to talk about Tom Brady throwing for 180 yards and no touchdowns, so you all figured you would talk about that.”

So the Broncos say all is well in their football family right now, but a loss on Christmas and there won’t be much to celebrate come New Year’s.

Mark Haas is a sports anchor/reporter for CBS4. Read his bio or follow him on Twitter @markhaastv or on Facebook.