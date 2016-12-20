Water Main Break Slows Down Morning Commute

December 20, 2016 8:38 AM
Filed Under: Denver Water, Mississippi Avenue, Santa Fe Drive, South Sheridan Boulevard, West Arizona Avenue

DENVER (CBS4)– Repairs have been made to a broke water main but delays remain in the area of Mississippi Avenue and Santa Fe Drive on Tuesday morning.

The 12-inch water main was repaired before 6 a.m. Tuesday but South Sheridan Boulevard will remain closed between West Arizona Avenue and West Mississippi Avenue until 2 p.m. while crews clean the area and repave the damaged road.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Denver Water said the break occurred because of a failure on a weak section of the pipe which was originally installed in 1949. The age of the pipe along with corrosion and water flow all contributed to the break.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia