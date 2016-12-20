Water Main Break Slows Down Morning Commute

DENVER (CBS4)– Repairs have been made to a broke water main but delays remain in the area of Mississippi Avenue and Santa Fe Drive on Tuesday morning.
The 12-inch water main was repaired before 6 a.m. Tuesday but South Sheridan Boulevard will remain closed between West Arizona Avenue and West Mississippi Avenue until 2 p.m. while crews clean the area and repave the damaged road.
Denver Water said the break occurred because of a failure on a weak section of the pipe which was originally installed in 1949. The age of the pipe along with corrosion and water flow all contributed to the break.