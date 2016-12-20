Undersheriff Arrested, Accused Of Violating State Wildlife Laws

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Costilla County Undersheriff Andrew Espinoza has been accused of violating state wildlife laws.
According to arrest documents, police pulled over a vehicle with several deer inside. Those deer had been illegally shot and killed.
Those in the vehicle reportedly told officers they had been hunting with Espinoza. That’s when investigators went undercover to see what was happening.
According to investigators, Espinoza operates a business called A&A Outfitters where he works as a hunting guide.
Those undercover officers went on a guided trip with Espinoza and he reportedly told one of them to take off their orange hunting gear since they weren’t supposed to be hunting in the area.
A picture included in the arrest documents shows a deer mounted on the undersheriff’s wall. that has been confiscated into evidence for the case.
Espinoza remains free on a $5,000 bond. He’s on unpaid leave from the department.