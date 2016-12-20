Early Winter Vacation Might Not Be Fun For Some Students

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – Students in three Denver Public Schools are getting two extra days of winter vacation. But dozens of students don’t feel good about it.

At least 30 students on the Cole campus are sick with the highly-contagious stomach bug, norovirus.

“On Friday of last week, we had three kids who didn’t feel well,” said Will Jones, spokesman for Denver Public Schools.

By Monday, up to 30 additional students were complaining of vomiting and diarrhea. Staff suspected norovirus, the highly-contagious stomach bug, had struck Denver School of Science and Technology Cole Middle School, DSST Cole High School and an elementary … Cole Arts and Sciences Academy. Monday night, the schools were disinfected but apparently Denver Public Health wasn’t satisfied.

“When we told them they said, ‘That’s not strong enough.’ And they recommended that we close school on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Jones explained to CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Jones says 1,300 students learned Tuesday morning that school was closed and would remain closed through winter break.

Xothitl Ricomoncada’s son is a high school junior.

“Everybody’s going to be behind now, but I think this is the best thing to do for everybody,” said Ricomoncada.

“We can’t infect our kids. We can’t have our kids getting sick. We’re going to keep scrubbing until Denver Public Health says we’re done,” said Jones.

Students are expected to be back in class when winter break ends on Jan. 9. According to Jones, by then the schools should be free of norovirus.

Experts say norovirus is found in the vomit and stool of infected people. You can get it by eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with norovirus; or touching surfaces or objects with norovirus on them and then putting your hand or fingers in your mouth.

