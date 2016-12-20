Cold Front to Drop Temps and Bring Snow to the High Country

By Ed Greene

DENVER (CBS4) – Strong winds in the high country on Tuesday pushed west over the front range and brought down-slope warming to Denver warming the downtown high to 60 degrees! Farther east, at the airport and away from that warming, the airport recorded the official high of 53…which is still 11 degrees warmer that what is normal for this time of year. A cold front will push through the state overnight into Wednesday and that will cool the high back to a seasonal 42 degrees in Denver and bring some scattered snows to the high country. Tomorrow evening we may even see a few flurries or snow showers along the northern front range and maybe west and northern sections of the cities, but well after dark. That all works well with the change of seasons: Winter officially arrives at 3:44am Wednesday!

For shopper who wait until the final days, weather will not pose a problem right through Saturday: low 40s Thursday, around 50 Friday and low 50s on Saturday – each day with sunny to partly sunny skies.

Then another system pushes into the state Saturday into Sunday and that means more good snow for the mountains…and even a chance for light snow or snow showers on Sunday – Christmas Day – for Denver. Look for a Christmas Day high in the mid 30s.

