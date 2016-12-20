Handcuffed Inmate Escapes, Steals Vehicle In Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) – Police say a handcuffed inmate escaped from officers while he was being taken to a municipal court in Westminster. He then fled in a stolen vehicle and was recaptured a short time later.

Westminster police spokeswoman Cheri Spottke says Josh Dopheide was set to appear on an animal cruelty charge Tuesday morning, but he escaped and stole a vehicle near the court building. He was spotted a short time later and was trying to steal another vehicle when he was taken into custody.

Investigators have not released any details about how Dopheide escaped.

He faces additional charges of escape, motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, reckless driving and robbery. Jail records do not indicate if Dopheide has hired an attorney.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)