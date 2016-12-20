Frontier Passengers Stranded At DIA, Bags MIA

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– Three days after a snow storm allegedly caused Frontier Airlines to cancel, or delay, hundreds of flights, some passengers said they were still stranded at Denver International Airport.

“I talked to a pilot personally, and she said she has never seen this in her 15 years,” said Pearce Town, a Frontier passenger.

Town flew in to Denver Friday night, where his problems with the airline first started.

“We got in at 10 [at night,] and didn’t leave until five in the morning,” Town said, after his bags were lost upon arrival.

Monday night, Town returned to DIA for his Frontier flight back to Portland, just to find out that flight was cancelled.

“I have work tomorrow, people have things to do,” Town said. “People are relying on us.”

The Valentine family has been stuck at DIA for several days. Their flight was set to leave for North Carolina. However, after checking their bags, they found out the Frontier flight was cancelled. They were told their bags would be returned at baggage claim. Three days later, they still had not found their bags.

“It was wall-to-wall luggage. There was luggage everywhere,” said Erika Valentine. “You could barely walk,”

“People were swimming in luggage,” Lydia Valentine, Erika’s daughter, said.

“So, here we are back today, and still no sign of luggage,” Erika Valentine said.

The Valentine’s said they would go home, and come back once again for another day of waiting on Tuesday. They were unsure when they would retrieve their bags and purchased tickets on another airline.

Town said he didn’t have an option to continue waiting. Town hoped to retrieve his bags from the airline late Monday night. He then said he would rent a car to drive back to Portland.

“I chose a budget airline, that’s my fault. But I feel like I paid for a flight,” Town said.

Frontier told CBS4 they hoped to have 60 percent of non-Denver bags returned by Monday night, and the other 40 percent by Tuesday night.

As for the Valentines, they claimed Frontier tracked their bags, and said they were still at DIA.

However, they claimed the airline was planning on sending the bags to the tagged destination in North Carolina. Once the bags were flown to North Carolina, they would then be returned to Denver for pickup on the first flight back.

The family said they had medical supplies which they relied on for survival inside the bags. The airline said they would provide a voucher for them to rent the medical supplies in the meantime.

