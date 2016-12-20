Video Rendering Shows New $11 Million ‘Welcome To Denver’ Sign

DENVER (CBS4) – On Monday night the Denver City Council approved a plan for a huge welcome sign on Pena Boulevard near Denver International Airport.
The approved sign will span 1,000 feet along the road in and out of the airport on Pena at a cost of $11 million. The final design hasn’t been decided, however.
Construction will begin in the next few months.
The sign should be finished by next fall.
One Comment
11 million for a Sign that says Welcome to Denver a city that needs to help the homeless and cant find the money maybe all the camping fines will help pay for the sign