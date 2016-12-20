Video Rendering Shows New $11 Million ‘Welcome To Denver’ Sign

December 20, 2016 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Denver City Council, Denver International Airport, Pena Boulevard

DENVER (CBS4) – On Monday night the Denver City Council approved a plan for a huge welcome sign on Pena Boulevard near Denver International Airport.

An early rendering of the sign and the design could change (credit: DIA)

An early rendering of the sign but the design could change (credit: DIA)

The approved sign will span 1,000 feet along the road in and out of the airport on Pena at a cost of $11 million. The final design hasn’t been decided, however.

Construction will begin in the next few months.

The sign should be finished by next fall.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Wayne Byers says:
    December 20, 2016 at 6:10 pm

    11 million for a Sign that says Welcome to Denver a city that needs to help the homeless and cant find the money maybe all the camping fines will help pay for the sign

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia