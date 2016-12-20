Denver Beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff For Fourth Straight Win

December 20, 2016 7:44 AM
DENVER (AP) — Daniel Amigo scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Denver to a 74-52 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Amigo finished 5 of 8 from the field and 9 of 12 at the line. Thomas Neff hit a career-high six 3-pointers to total 18 points for the Pioneers (7-5), who have won four consecutive games.

Ghiavonni Robinson led Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-12) with 12 points. The Lions have lost 11 straight, the last six of which have come by double figures.

The Lions were only outshot by Denver by 2.2 percent (46.9-44.7), but they reached the free throw line just four times and were minus-19 total points (21-2).

Denver led by 13 at the half and maintained a double digit lead throughout the second. Two Amigo free throws made it 49-30 with 12:59 left, and two more pushed the lead past 20 with 3:04 remaining.

