Colorado Man Sentenced For Threats Made Against NY College

December 20, 2016 7:41 AM
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for threatening to attack faculty, staff and police officers at a western New York college.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 32-year-old Benjamin Bolton of the Denver suburb of Glendale was sentenced Monday to 30 months in federal prison. Bolton pleaded guilty in September to making numerous telephone threats to the faculty, staff and security personnel Buffalo State College.

Prosecutors say Bolton was a graduate student when he was suspended in April 2014 after several incidents at the state-run school, including disputes with faculty members. Authorities say Bolton began threatening people in June 2015 and continued for another two months.

The FBI and college police investigation into the incidents resulted in Bolton pleading guilty to transmitting interstate communications containing threats to injure people.

