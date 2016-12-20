Children’s Hospital Patients Get New Bikes, Helmets

December 20, 2016 4:07 PM
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Some patients at the Children’s Hospital received an early Christmas present on Tuesday.

Members of the Colorado Defense Lawyers Association rode more than 40 children’s bicycles into the hospital on Tuesday to deliver them to patients.

The bicycle and helmet donations are in honor of Daniel M. Hubbard, a former CDLA member who suffered a deadly cardiac event while cycling home from work in 2011.

“This event is a great opportunity for families whose kids are in the hospital to do their Christmas shopping,” said Kevin Ripplinger, CDLA’s Outreach and Diversity Director, in a statement. “It’s a really positive experience and one of those events where people are doing it for all of the right reasons out of the goodness of their hearts.” He added, “As attorneys, taking a break from what is sometimes a soulless profession to feed your heart a little bit is a very good thing.”

