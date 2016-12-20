Brown Hits Game Winner, Loyola Marymount Wins 4th Straight

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Brandon Brown scored 22 points and drilled the game-winning 3-pointer with one second left and Loyola Marymount rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Colorado State 69-66 on Monday night.

The Rams led 56-46 after a Che Bob layup with 9:04 to go. Loyola Marymount chipped away however, tying the score at 62 on a Brown jumper with 3:55 remaining.

The Lions held a two-point lead when Bob tied the score for the final time with 31 seconds left, setting up Brown’s 3 on the game’s final possession.

Stefan Jovanovic hit 9 of 11 field goals for 21 points for the Lions (6-3). He added a team best eight rebounds while Brown had four assists.

Emmanuel Omogbo finished with 15 points to lead the Rams (8-4), while Bob added 14.

Loyola Marymount has won four-in-a-row, while Colorado State has lost back-to-back for the first time this season.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)