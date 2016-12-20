Broncos DeMarcus Ware Dresses Up As Santa Claus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware spread some holiday cheer by donning a Santa Claus costume and visiting kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.
Ware surprised everyone inside the Pat Bowlen fieldhouse at Denver Broncos Headquarters.
Not everyone was on the nice list and those who were on the naughty list got quite a surprise.
“I just want to see if you’ve been naughty or nice. I’ve got your gift, let me see… It’s coal!” Santa Ware told running back Justin Forsett. “You’ve been bad!”
He also handed out coal to other Broncos players on the naughty list (it wasn’t just Forsett).
Santa also handed out other gifts, played games, helped the kids make crafts and sang karaoke with the children.