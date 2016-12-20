Best Bars In Denver To Ring In 2017

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, it’s time to start making your plans to celebrate the arrival of 2017! There are so many different choices for you and your sweetie this year, from massive parties at all the big venues in town to smaller, more low-key offerings at all your local watering holes. If you’re looking for some new fun this New Year’s Eve, here are five local bars all ready to provide you a fun and memorable holiday. Remember, plan ahead, take public transportation and be safe this New Year’s Eve.
Union Station
1701 Wynkoop St.
Denver, CO 80202
(720) 460-3738
www.cooperlounge.com
Price: $75 per person
Denver’s Union Station is more than just one bar serving up a few drinks and a champagne toast at midnight. Head over to the Cooper Lounge, which is one of the most romantic places to ring in the New Year in Denver, for your complimentary glass of Veuve Cliquot in your own commemorative champagne flute to bring home. While you’re there, enjoy the amazing views of Downtown Denver and the beautiful Great Hall in Union Station and ring in 2017 with the elegance of the Orient Express. There are three seatings on the big day if you want to start your night off at the Cooper Lounge for dinner only, or you can just plan on ringing in the New Year at midnight in true style.
1512 Curtis St.
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 615-4000
www.baursrestaurant.com
Price; $80 per person for dinner/$20 per person for wine pairings
Baur’s, located in the Downtown Denver Theatre District, is the perfect place to celebrate the beginning of 2017. The 9,000 square foot hot spot features hand-crafted cocktails, lots of craft beer and a huge wine selection from its own private wine cellar. For New Year’s Eve, you’ll be able to choose from a five-course tasting menu with wine pairings. Or, head over after 9 p.m. for the evening party with dancing and live music from Chadzilla and the Astroids. There will also be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and party favors to enjoy. Be sure to reserve early, as Baur’s annual New Year’s extravaganza tends to sell out fast.
554 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
(720) 456-7041
www.physicopera.com
Price: $5 cover charge
If you’ve never been to this great local hot spot, it’s the perfect place to ring in the New Year. Syntax Physic Opera is one part bar, one part restaurant and one part creative showcase. You’ll find lots of great cocktails to sip on for the evening, plenty of tasty food on December 31, Syntax is having a “Weird Touch New Year’s Eve Party.” You can dance the New Year in as you enjoy the live music and art in this fascinating local venue. Make sure to arrive early and plan ahead, because the low cover, free parking and comfy atmosphere make this a very popular place to celebrate.
410 E. 7th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 861-9463
www.lalaswinebar.com
Price: Prices range from $25 to $39 per person, depending on seating
Looking for something a little different than your average sports bar or brewpub to ring in the new year? Check out Lala’s Wine Bar, where you can enjoy a four-course dinner prepared by Chef Marco Elder, complete with a free champagne toast. The food includes options like Duck Prosciutto, Poached Lobster tail, House-made Five Cheese Tortellini and so much more. Plus, you’ll love the elegant atmosphere and huge wine list to sip from. Toast to 2017 over a glass of special drinks from the reserve bottle list, or stick to the regular wine list, you’re sure to find lots of great drinks to enjoy with your sweetie as you plan your resolutions and get ready for that big kiss at midnight.
3120 Blake St.
Denver, CO 80205
(720) 260-3101
www.backstageatberyls.com
Price: $20
If you love a great beer, then look no further than Beryl’s Beer on Blake Street in Denver. For the big holiday, however, you can visit the awesome live entertainment venue found within this great local brewery for an evening of comedy and improv to ring in 2017. The comedy is provided by JUMP! Comedy, a hilarious team of talented improv actors all ready to showcase their skills for your enjoyment. You’ll also be treated to local standup comedians, live music and, of course, great beer. Make sure to purchase your tickets in advance so you can enjoy celebrating 2017 with plenty of comedy and your closest friends.
