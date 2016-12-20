Best Bars In Denver To Ring In 2017

By Deborah Flomberg Now that the holiday season is in full swing, it’s time to start making your plans to celebrate the arrival of 2017! There are so many different choices for you and your sweetie this year, from massive parties at all the big venues in town to smaller, more low-key offerings at all your local watering holes. If you’re looking for some new fun this New Year’s Eve, here are five local bars all ready to provide you a fun and memorable holiday. Remember, plan ahead, take public transportation and be safe this New Year’s Eve.

Cooper Lounge

Union Station

1701 Wynkoop St.

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 460-3738

www.cooperlounge.com Union Station1701 Wynkoop St.Denver, CO 80202(720) 460-3738 Price: $75 per person Denver’s Union Station is more than just one bar serving up a few drinks and a champagne toast at midnight. Head over to the Cooper Lounge, which is one of the most romantic places to ring in the New Year in Denver, for your complimentary glass of Veuve Cliquot in your own commemorative champagne flute to bring home. While you’re there, enjoy the amazing views of Downtown Denver and the beautiful Great Hall in Union Station and ring in 2017 with the elegance of the Orient Express. There are three seatings on the big day if you want to start your night off at the Cooper Lounge for dinner only, or you can just plan on ringing in the New Year at midnight in true style.

Baur’s Restaurant

1512 Curtis St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 615-4000

www.baursrestaurant.com 1512 Curtis St.Denver, CO 80202(303) 615-4000 Price; $80 per person for dinner/$20 per person for wine pairings Baur’s, located in the Downtown Denver Theatre District, is the perfect place to celebrate the beginning of 2017. The 9,000 square foot hot spot features hand-crafted cocktails, lots of craft beer and a huge wine selection from its own private wine cellar. For New Year’s Eve, you’ll be able to choose from a five-course tasting menu with wine pairings. Or, head over after 9 p.m. for the evening party with dancing and live music from Chadzilla and the Astroids. There will also be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and party favors to enjoy. Be sure to reserve early, as Baur’s annual New Year’s extravaganza tends to sell out fast. Related: Top Ways To Spend New Year’s Day In Denver

Syntax Physic Opera House

554 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80209

(720) 456-7041

www.physicopera.com 554 S. BroadwayDenver, CO 80209(720) 456-7041 Price: $5 cover charge If you’ve never been to this great local hot spot, it’s the perfect place to ring in the New Year. Syntax Physic Opera is one part bar, one part restaurant and one part creative showcase. You’ll find lots of great cocktails to sip on for the evening, plenty of tasty food on December 31, Syntax is having a “Weird Touch New Year’s Eve Party.” You can dance the New Year in as you enjoy the live music and art in this fascinating local venue. Make sure to arrive early and plan ahead, because the low cover, free parking and comfy atmosphere make this a very popular place to celebrate.

Lala’s Wine Bar

410 E. 7th Ave.

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 861-9463

www.lalaswinebar.com 410 E. 7Ave.Denver, CO 80203(303) 861-9463 Price: Prices range from $25 to $39 per person, depending on seating Looking for something a little different than your average sports bar or brewpub to ring in the new year? Check out Lala’s Wine Bar, where you can enjoy a four-course dinner prepared by Chef Marco Elder, complete with a free champagne toast. The food includes options like Duck Prosciutto, Poached Lobster tail, House-made Five Cheese Tortellini and so much more. Plus, you’ll love the elegant atmosphere and huge wine list to sip from. Toast to 2017 over a glass of special drinks from the reserve bottle list, or stick to the regular wine list, you’re sure to find lots of great drinks to enjoy with your sweetie as you plan your resolutions and get ready for that big kiss at midnight.