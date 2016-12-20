‘Angel Of Charity’ Subject Of Canonization

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman who lived her life giving to others and was known as the Angel of Charity has been submitted into the process for sainthood.

Julia Greeley lived in Denver in the late 1800s and was known as the Angel of Charity. She spent her life handing out clothes and food to families in need.

Over the weekend, the Denver Catholic Archdiocese held a special mass where the church opened the cause of her canonization.

The Catholic Church typically requires two miracles to be associated with a person in order for them to become a saint.