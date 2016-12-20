2 Charged In Deadly Home Invasion

December 20, 2016 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Adams County, Corey Carroll, Corey Taylor Carroll, Ronnie Williams

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two men have been charged in connection with a deadly home invasion.

Ronnie Williams and Corey Carroll, both of Limon, have been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and crime of violence in the shooting death of Steven Kent last week. They appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Corey Taylor Carroll and Ronnie Williams (credit: Adams County)

Kent, 55, was shot and killed at his home at 16400 Tucson Street near Highway 7 in unincorporated Adams County where he lived with his mother.

Adams County Sheriff's deputies investigated a death on Thursday (credit: CBS)

A woman in that home called 911 and when deputies arrived Kent was found dead and another person was injured.

Williams and Carroll will appear in court on Jan. 6, 2017.

