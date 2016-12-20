12 Dead, 70 Hurt in Mexican Fireworks Market Explosion

MEXICO CITY (AP) – At least 70 people were hurt in an explosion at a fireworks market in the Mexican capital on Tuesday.
CBS News reports 12 died in the blast, citing Mexico’s leading newspaper.
Mexican officials are asking people to stay away from a perimeter 3 miles surrounding the scene. National Civil Protection Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente says there was no choice but to let any unexploded fireworks explode.
A fire engulfed the same market in 2005, setting off other explosions just before Mexico’s Independence Day celebration.
Many in Mexico celebrate holidays, like Christmas and New Years, by setting off fireworks.
