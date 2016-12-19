Denver WIll Now Require All Single-Stall Restrooms To Be Gender Neutral

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – An amendment to the City and County of Denver building codes will require all buildings to make single-stall restrooms gender neutral.

The city council passed the amendment unanimously Monday night.

Supporters of the new rule include not only members of the transgender community, but also businesses, families, and caregivers.

Within a year, all around the city and county, gender-specific signs on single-stall restrooms will be a thing of the past.

Up until Monday’s vote, any establishment with at least two public restrooms was required to label half of them for men, and the other half for women.

Restaurants and other businesses that did not comply could be issued a citation and fine.

Jolon Clark, councilman for District 7, said the change would cut down on wait time to use the restroom, among other benefits.

“We talked a lot about ‘potty parody,’ where we have a long line at the women’s room, and the same facility is across the hall and you can lock the door. And why can’t we use that? Well, because there was a sign on it,” explained Clark.

Signs on door now must indicate that anyone can use the bathroom.

“When you (have to) go, you (have to) go,” added Clark.

Clark said the code amendment was unopposed.

“It’s really a common sense change,” he said. “It takes the inclusive city that we all know, living in Denver, and just makes it part of our building code.”

The change applies immediately to all new buildings that go up in the City and County of Denver.

Existing buildings will have a one-year grace period in which to make their single-stall bathrooms gender neutral.

