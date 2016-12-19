‘6 Shots Of Vodka’: Mother Accused Of Drinking, Leaving Child In Car

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman accused of leaving her toddler son alone inside a car for 14 hours overnight during subzero temperatures over the weekend also admitted to police that she had six shots of vodka that night.

Nicole Carmon, 26, was arrested Saturday afternoon after officers found the boy partially buckled into his car seat located in the driver’s seat of a snow-covered vehicle parked in front of a Panda Express restaurant.

Carmon was crying as she faced a judge in court Monday morning. She admitted in court that she needed to address her drinking issues.

According to the arrest affidavit released by Thornton police, Carmon’s babysitter called 911 after Carmon showed up at the babysitter’s home looking for her children. Carmon also has an older daughter.

The babysitter was concerned because she didn’t have the children and called police. Police in Westminster then contacted Carmon and that’s when she told officers she believed she was in an accident late Friday night or early Saturday morning and couldn’t find her 2-year-old son.

Officers went to the Conoco convenience store off East 120th Avenue where they thought Carmon may have gone. According to the arrest affidavit, surveillance video showed Carmon stumbling into the gas station whimpering. At one point she said the word, “Target” and pointed to the neighboring store.

The car, a Ford Fusion, was found in the Panda Express parking lot near the Target store in Thornton and officers said the vehicle was heavily covered with snow that they couldn’t see inside. When they brushed off the windows they saw the 2-year-old sitting in the car.

He was rescued and rushed to the hospital with hypothermia and frostbite. He is expected to survive but police have not released any information on his condition or prognosis.

According to the arrest affidavit, police believe the child was left alone in the car in below zero temperatures for 14 hours.

The child’s father was also in court. He told CBS4 that doctors initially thought they were going to have to amputate his son’s leg. The man said he was able to see his son in the hospital and that he is doing better and may not have to amputate the limb. He told CBS4 he plans to fight for full custody of his son.

Carmon faces a felony child abuse charge and is being held at the Adams County Jail. The judge said in court on Monday that he believed Carmon to be a danger to society and raised her bond from $20,000 to $50,000.

Carmon has a number of previous charges related to alcohol with the latest one occurring in October of this year. According to the arrest affidavit in that case, Carmon had been driving with no tire on her passenger rim when she was pulled over and could barely get out of her car.

She was on probation for that offense when she was arrested Saturday.

As for Carmon’s older daughter, an acquaintance told CBS4 that child protective services is involved in the case.