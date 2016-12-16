New Hope For Family’s Dog Thanks To Clinical Trial

By Britt Moreno

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – “He’s only nine years and he is not old enough to call it quits,” says dog mom Christine Loeffler.

Her dog is Dane, a handsome, bright eyed pup known for his vigorous tail wagging and gentle manner. The family was given bad news when a round of radiation was not slowing his cancer.

They were losing hope until a new clinical trial at CSU offered them a life-saving option. This trial would offer Dane the most aggressive way to tackle his cancer in the fastest way possible.

Dane’s CSU veterinarian Kristen Weisharr says Dan has Myloma cancer and it was not responding well to radiation.

This clinical trial offers five rounds of chemotherapy in combination with a drug called Tanovea which was initially created for humans.

Dane is now on his fifth and final round of the chemo.

“He is responding great,” said Loeffler.

Dane is eating and drinking, which is a good sign.

During his chemo treatment Dane likes petting, and doctors say he wags his tail the entire time.

“He has the same zest for life. Loves walks, loves his family, he gets up and wags his tail and he’s just an all-around happy guy,” Loeffler said.

Dane’s veterinarian says the drug Tanovea will be submitted to the FDA for approval. It will be commercially recommended and licensed for dogs with lymphoma.

