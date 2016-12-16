COMING UP: Inside The Mind Of A Hoarder, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

New Hope For Family’s Dog Thanks To Clinical Trial

December 16, 2016 5:12 PM
Filed Under: Animal Health, Cancer, Colorado State University, CSU, Fort Collins, Kristen Weisharr, Larimer County, Tanovea, Veterinarians

By Britt Moreno

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – “He’s only nine years and he is not old enough to call it quits,” says dog mom Christine Loeffler.

Her dog is Dane, a handsome, bright eyed pup known for his vigorous tail wagging and gentle manner. The family was given bad news when a round of radiation was not slowing his cancer.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

They were losing hope until a new clinical trial at CSU offered them a life-saving option. This trial would offer Dane the most aggressive way to tackle his cancer in the fastest way possible.

Dane’s CSU veterinarian Kristen Weisharr says Dan has Myloma cancer and it was not responding well to radiation.

This clinical trial offers five rounds of chemotherapy in combination with a drug called Tanovea which was initially created for humans.

Dane is now on his fifth and final round of the chemo.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“He is responding great,” said Loeffler.

Dane is eating and drinking, which is a good sign.

During his chemo treatment Dane likes petting, and doctors say he wags his tail the entire time.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“He has the same zest for life. Loves walks, loves his family, he gets up and wags his tail and he’s just an all-around happy guy,” Loeffler said.

Dane’s veterinarian says the drug Tanovea will be submitted to the FDA for approval. It will be commercially recommended and licensed for dogs with lymphoma.

Additional Resources

Get more information about the CSU clinical trial at csuanimalcancercenter.org/use-of-tanovea-rabacfosadine-for-injection-in-dogs-with-lymphoid-neoplasia-vc-010

Learn more about VetDC, the CSU-related startup.

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Keith Dorsch says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Hi,

    I’m an editor for The Dodo – a website for everyone who loves animals.

    We found this video and would like to use a portion of it (with on-screen credit) in a video running across our platforms.

    Our videos are distributed across social media apps (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat), Youtube and our website. Please let us know how this sounds – you can contact us at dodovideo@thedodo.com.

    Best wishes,
    Keith

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
GIRLS & SCIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia